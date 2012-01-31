Grass Valley HD news production technologies makes Asahi Broadcasting Aomori more competitive
Asahi Broadcasting Aomori (ABA), a local All-Nippon News Network facility, is completely upgrading its digital news production operations to a file-based HD system from Grass Valley.
The new equipment, which includes Grass Valley EDIUS editing systems and K2 Summit media servers configured as a SAN environment, will help the station’s news staff collaborate and create more news content, faster and more efficiently. It is scheduled to be fully operational and on-air by June 2012.
ABA will use Grass Valley STRATUS framework for the ingest, organisation, and archiving of daily content with proxy data. The news production system will work a third-party newsroom computer system from Nishinihon Computer, a major newsroom computer manufacturer in Japan. This system will also control automated news content playout schedules.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox