Grass Valley HD news production technologies makes Asahi Broadcasting Aomori more competitive

Asahi Broadcasting Aomori (ABA), a local All-Nippon News Network facility, is completely upgrading its digital news production operations to a file-based HD system from Grass Valley.

The new equipment, which includes Grass Valley EDIUS editing systems and K2 Summit media servers configured as a SAN environment, will help the station’s news staff collaborate and create more news content, faster and more efficiently. It is scheduled to be fully operational and on-air by June 2012.

ABA will use Grass Valley STRATUS framework for the ingest, organisation, and archiving of daily content with proxy data. The news production system will work a third-party newsroom computer system from Nishinihon Computer, a major newsroom computer manufacturer in Japan. This system will also control automated news content playout schedules.