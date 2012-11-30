DK-Technologies introduces DK4 meter

DK-Technologies has added the DK4 meter to tis DK METER family. Like the DK3 meter, the DK4 offers de-embedding of SDI 3G input channels. In addition, the DK4 includes three AES and two analog inputs.

The DK4 adds FFT Spectrum analysis, Screen Grabber and the MSD Meter Landscape View as standard features. These features are all optionally available for the other meters in the DK METER range.

To coincide with the launch of the DK4, DK-Technologies has also introduced an integrated set-up Wizard, designed for engineers to get to grips with the metering technology in a matter minutes.

As with other meters in the DK-Technologies range, the DK4 is compliant with all known loudness recommendations, including EBU R128, BCAP, ATSC A/85, ARIB, ABC, AGCOM 219 & ITU BS1770-2. Alongside StarFish, Vectorscope and Moving Coil Emulations, new software features also include Eye Width Instant SDI signal quality read out.