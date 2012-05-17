NTA (National Translator Association) 2012 Annual Convention

Date: May 17-19, 2012

Location: Crowne Plaza Hotel & Resort, Albuquerque, NM

For more information visit www.tvfmtranslators.com.

FCC Channel Sharing Workshop

Date: May 22, 10 a.m. EDT

Location: Commission Meeting Room, FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

For more information visit www.fcc.gov.

FCC Open Meeting

Date: May 24, 10:30 a.m. EDT

Location: FCC headquarters, Room TW-C305.

For more information, visitwww.fcc.gov.

NMBA (New Mexico Broadcasters Association) 2012 & SBE Convention

Date: June 10, 2012

Location: Marriott Hotel & Resort Uptown, Albuquerque, NM

For more information visit www.newmexicobroadcasters.org.

EAS CAP equipment deadline

Broadcasters must have their CAP-capable EAS installed by June 30.

Deadline: June 30.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

TAB (Texas Association of Broadcasters) 2012 Annual Convention & Trade Show

Date: Aug. 8-9, 2012

Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin, TX

For more information visit www.tab.org.

IBC 2012

Date: Sept. 7-11, 2012

Location: RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands

For more information visit www.ibc.org.

CCBE (Central Canada Broadcast Engineers) 2012 Annual Convention

Date: Sept. 20-23

Location: Horseshoe Valley Resort & Conference Center, Barrie, Ontario

For more information visit www.ccbe.ca.

SBE 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo & SBE National Meeting



Date: Oct. 4, 2012

Location: Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, NY

For more information visit www.sbe22.org.