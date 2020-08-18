Zero Density Establishes Hollywood Office

IZMIR, Turkey—Zero Density, a provider of virtual studio production tools, is setting up a new office in Los Angeles. The Hollywood office, which is set to open in September, will be led by Zero Density's former business development manager for Europe and APAC, Umut Özdemir, who has been appointed West Coast territory manager.

“I’ve been with Zero Density from the beginning and had the pleasure to recruit new regions to ZD’s vast network,” said Özdemir. “Today, I am excited to be assigned at such an important region to work with talented creative professionals to tell their stories in the most immersive way possible. Furthermore, I’ll dedicate myself to solidify partner and user relationships as well as introducing our ground-breaking product arsenal firsthand.”

The Hollywood office will expand its team and offer all Zero Density product suites alongside on-site supervision, technical consultancy and other services.