John Stamos Joins Zeam As Chief Innovation Officer

Zeam Media has announced that John Stamos, the popular actor, musician, producer and best-selling author, is adding a new role to his new illustrious resume: chief innovation officer (CIO) of Zeam Media.

Stamos, with a four-decade career that includes the iconic Full House, honorary membership with The Beach Boys, and the upcoming season of UnPrisoned with Kerry Washington, became interested in the company following his starring role in Zeam’s acclaimed Super Bowl campaign.

In his new role as Chief Innovation Officer, John will guide and facilitate the development of new content partnerships for Zeam. Additionally, he will act as Zeam’s brand ambassador, collaborating closely with Zeam Media founder and CEO Jack Perry and the rest of the executive team.

To kick off Jack and John’s new partnership, Zeam will premiere the 8-minute mockumentary titled “Going Full Jack,” starring John Stamos as he fully embodies the role of Jack Perry in preparation for an upcoming Zeam commercial. Produced by Soapbox Films and directed by Christopher Alender, this short film will debut today on Zeam and Zeam’s YouTube channel.

John Stamos said that "throughout my career, I’ve done hundreds of commercials, but Zeam truly captivated me with its innovation and simplicity. What intrigued me most was their groundbreaking approach to delivering local content to viewers from all over the country. Genius! I’m a huge fan of local news. My first shot at showbiz was performing a puppet show at a church fair, which got covered by my local station. Seeing my face on TV gave me the confidence to chase my dream of becoming a television star—and also to lose the puppet act.”

“After brainstorming with Zeam's visionary leader, Jack Perry, I realized I couldn’t walk away like I had with so many other endorsement deals in the past," Stamos continued. "Zeam’s capabilities are remarkable, yet only scratching the surface. I'm honored to be a part of Zeam’s growth and to help bring it to the forefront. And who knows, maybe there’s a young John Stamos out there, who just needs to see themselves on local news to gain the same sense of hope and confidence that I did.”

Jack Perry added that "During the filming of our Super Bowl spot, as John effortlessly delivered the tagline 'Always Local, Always Free,' I witnessed his immediate grasp of Zeam's essence - Zeam is home, Zeam is America. Later, as he emerged unscathed from a flaming pool, John and I engaged in a conversation that marked the beginning of our journey to transform Zeam not only into the premier destination for streaming local content, but as the perfect compliment to binge viewing."

Later this summer, Zeam will unveil its New York City studio in the heart of Times Square, live streaming shows and video podcasts to its broad local audience.