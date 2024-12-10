Zeam Boosts Daily Viewers by 168% in 2024

Zeam Media reported that its hyperlocal streaming service has increased its daily viewership by 168% since its launch in February, when it powered Paramount+’s live-streaming of the Super Bowl to a record-breaking 4.4 million viewers.

Zeam Media’s advertising solution, Adsync, delivered over 5 billion advertising opportunities, the company said.

“As the media landscape evolves, broadcasters are seeking out more sophisticated solutions to better serve and reach their intended audiences,” Zeam Media CEO Jack Perry said. “We are well known in the business for our strong capabilities to support livestreaming, our technology that enables seamless ad insertion in streaming, and our dedication to supporting the local broadcaster and content creator. That is why media companies, both national and local, continue to want to collaborate with us for their various needs.”

With a focus on hyperlocal content and news, Zeam also said it has partnered with more than 300 local broadcasters this year, as well as other content creators, to bring stories from towns across the country to viewers everywhere.

Since its launch, Zeam has featured 315 live events including sports and community broadcasts. The service saw some of its biggest success tied to major local news moments. Among the service’s breakout successes were the Swing State Election Hub, which ranked as one of the top content destinations on the platform this year, and a 24/7 weather hub that brought hyperlocal coverage of major weather events like Hurricane Helene to viewers in real time.

With the launch, Zeam also pioneered new ways to support content creation. Specifically, the team built the first ever 24/7 livestream mobile channel combined with a mobile production studio in the form of a Zeam-branded van called Zeam360. Since earlier this year, Zeam360 has crisscrossed the country, capturing local stories in small towns and big cities. Zeam also opened two additional stationary livestreaming studios in New York’s iconic Times Square and in Marion, Iowa.

Other data highlights for the Zeam streaming service include:

