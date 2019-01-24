YouTube TV Streaming Service Available in Top 100 Markets

Two year old YouTube TV said it will be available in the top 100 television markets in time for the Super Bowl.

YouTube TV said it is launching in 95 markets on Wednesday, with more to come shortly.

The virtual MVP has been stressing that subscribers can watch their favorite sports events and has been a sponsor of the World Series and the NBA Finals.

“Just in time for the Big Game, you can now pair your heart’s desire for buffalo wings, chips and dip, and potato skins with the full experience of YouTube TV. That’s exciting news for living rooms, cord cutters, and cord-nevers from Bozeman to Gainesville, Anchorage to Yuma, and Erie to Topeka,” Ben Moores, program manager for YouTube TV said in a blog post.

“So prep your game day buffet, get ready for some memorable commercials, and kickback and enjoy the award-winning cable-free live TV service people love. We’re excited and committed to continue making YouTube TV the live TV experience tailor-made for you. And to all our new neighbors and members—welcome to the family,” Moore said.

YouTube TV offers more than 60 networks, including signals from local broadcast network affiliates stations and cable cable channels.

YouTube costs $40 a month. One virtual MVPD competitor, Hulu + Live announced on Wednesday plans to raise its price to $44.99 a month.