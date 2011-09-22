YES Network Names New Senior Director of Broadcast Operations



NEW YORK: Regional sports network YES has promoted Mike Webb to the role of senior director of broadcast operations. He was formerly the division’s director.



Responsibilities under this role include managing all operations that originate from the network’s studios in Stamford, Conn., in addition to overseeing remote operations for telecasts of New York Yankees and New Jersey Nets games.



Webb’s career in broadcast began at ABC Studios’ finance department in 1982. His production credits include three super Bowl Pre-Game Shows, two World Series, one MLB National League Championship Series and more. His 20 years at ABC also included work with franchises including the Wide World of Sports.



Webb joined YES in November 2001 to research and contract for network origination and studio services, satellite services, mobile unit vendors and post-production facilities to gear up for the network’s launch in March 2002.



In the following years, Webb oversaw the building out of YES’ HD production and master control facilities in 2007 and the introduction of YES’ newest production and satellite trucks. Webb also played a significant role when YES produced two 3D Major League Baseball games last year.



