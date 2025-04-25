Sinclair Names Vincent J. Sollecito VP/GM of WPEC

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. —Sinclair has appointed Vincent J. Sollecito vice president and general manager of WPEC, serving the West Palm Beach, Florida market.

Sollecito most recently served as senior vice president of ad sales at Marquee Sports Network, where he played a key role in launching the regional sports network in 2019. Prior to that, he was president of ABC National Television Sales, overseeing sales operations for eight ABC owned-and-operated stations. His extensive broadcast career also includes leadership roles as vice president at ABC 7 Chicago and WABC in New York.

“With more than 20 years of experience leading high-performing teams in top markets across the country, Vincent brings exceptional insight, energy, and strategic vision to WPEC,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of Local Media at Sinclair. “His depth of experience and forward-thinking approach make him the ideal leader to guide the station’s continued growth and innovation.”

“Sinclair’s commitment to innovation and community-focused journalism aligns perfectly with my passion for building strong local connections and driving meaningful results,” said Sollecito. “I’m honored to join the talented team at WPEC and to return to local broadcasting and I look forward to leading the station into its next chapter of growth and excellence.”

Sollecito is a graduate of St. John’s University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management.