Yahoo DSP Announces New Integration with Snowflake

NEW YORK—Yahoo DSP has announced a new integration that enables advertisers who leverage Snowflake Data Clean Rooms to seamlessly onboard their data onto the Yahoo DSP.

As advertisers seek privacy-centric solutions, the integration is important because it will allow advertisers to match the data against Yahoo ConnectID and create personalized campaigns in ways that will protect consumer privacy and at the same time improve targeting and campaign performance, the companies said.

By making Yahoo ConnectID compatible with Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, advertisers gain access to one of the industry's leading alternatives to traditional identity solutions, now accessible in one of the most popular data clean rooms. The integration supports a number of critical advertiser use cases that accelerate and optimize campaign performance, including improved personalization and precise user-level targeting on the open internet in near real-time. Additionally, it supports ad suppression to ensure campaigns reach the intended audience without over-delivery – all while protecting consumer privacy, the companies said.

"At Yahoo, we're committed to providing innovative data solutions that meet advertiser needs and allows them to leverage their preferred partners and paths," said Giovanni Gardelli, vice president, Ads Data Products at Yahoo. "Our integration with Snowflake represents a significant step toward empowering advertisers to connect with audiences more effectively, while prioritizing consumer privacy."

Yahoo ConnectID is a first-party, data-powered identity solution for addressable environments that is resilient to signal loss, Yahoo reported.

Fueled by direct and consent-based consumer relationships with more than 205 million authenticated users in the U.S., Yahoo ConnectID stands as one of the world's most popular identifiers sustainable to signal loss. Today, Yahoo ConnectID is implemented across more 55,000 publisher domains and is compatible with more than 35 top data platforms. Additionally, marketers can now use Snowflake to onboard their first-party data, which Yahoo then translates into ConnectIDs to power activation, Yahoo said.

Snowflake Data Clean Rooms is a cloud-based native application that provides a secure way to mine insights as well as activate data while protecting sensitive information. It allows multiple parties to combine and collaboratively analyze data without sharing raw data, supporting enhanced privacy, deeper insights, and increased security. All analyses are conducted within the secure environment of Snowflake’s Data Clean Rooms. Collaborators can access aggregated results and insights but cannot directly query the raw data, allowing tight control over data usage, the company said.

“We are thrilled to work with Yahoo and to redefine the way that advertisers connect with consumers in a privacy-centric manner,” said David Wells, industry principal of Media, Advertising, and Entertainment at Snowflake. This integration enhances the security as well as the efficiency of data usage, while empowering advertisers to achieve their advertising objectives in an increasingly cookieless world.”

Yahoo DSP takes an integrated approach to identity across all digital environments. Yahoo Identity Solutions, which includes Yahoo ConnectID and Next-Gen Solutions, account for both addressable and non-addressable inventory. While Yahoo ConnectID supports addressable environments, Next-Gen Solutions is an AI-built identity solution that leverages Yahoo ConnectID users as a panel audience and drives relevance and reach within non-addressable environments.