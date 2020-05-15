Xytech to Host ‘Virtual NAB Web Series’

LOS ANGELES—Facility software management provider Xytech has announced it is supplementing its plans from the cancelled NAB Show 2020 with a “Virtual NAB Web Series” that will take place from May 19-20.

The web series will feature webinars that focus on sectors of Xytech’s MediaPulse platform. Xytech COO Greg Dolan and other Xytech subject matter experts will host the webinars.

Three webinars are scheduled:

MediaPulse Overview , May 19, 2 p.m. ET, provides an introduction to MediaPulse

, May 19, 2 p.m. ET, provides an introduction to MediaPulse Media Services , May 20, 1 p.m. ET, describes how users manage things like media creation and high volume digital fulfillment with MediaPulse

, May 20, 1 p.m. ET, describes how users manage things like media creation and high volume digital fulfillment with MediaPulse Video Transmission, May 20, 5 p.m. ET, demonstrates how Xytech’s transmission system delivers complete video circuit management, automated resource selections and automation with operational dashboards

“While we weren’t able to gather in Las Vegas for NAB this year, Xytech still needs to take the time to educate the broadcast, media and transmission companies on how to best streamline their operations for when business resumes to come back stronger and more nimble,” Doland said. “All three webinars are intended to inform and educate professionals on how to optimize their operations with MediaPulse.”