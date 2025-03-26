WPLG Selects Ikegami HDK-X500 Cameras For New Production Studio

MIAMI—WPLG, the Berkshire Hathaway-owned station, has purchased four complete Ikegami HDK-X500 camera systems, including a BSX-1000 base station and OCP-300 operating control panel, for its new production studio on the northern outskirts of the city.

“Ikegami cameras have performed well for us from our transition from analog to digital, SD to HD and even with our second generation of HD cameras,” said WPLG director of engineering Darren Alline.

“Upgrading to HDK-X500 models gives us extra facilities, including the ability to help eliminate moiré on LED walls and to capture content in high dynamic range," Alline added. "We produce a wide variety of local news, weather reports and sports coverage, on-air and online. High signal quality, versatility, ease of operation and long service life are essential features for this activity, together with the efficient and effective post-sale support for which Ikegami is renowned.”

The Ikegami HDK-X500 features three 2/3-inch CMOS sensors with a global shutter pixel architecture that allows it to capture natural images even under challenging situations. Still frame replay of fast-moving objects is free from geometric distortion, and there are no flash bands when shooting under strobe lights or flashes from still cameras, Ikegami said.

The camera also includes automatic optical vignetting correction of OVC-compatible B4 bayonet mount zoom lenses. Back focus of RBF-compatible lenses can be adjusted locally or remotely. Optimal control of ambient lighting, studio or outdoor, is supported by a neutral-density and color-compensation dual filter system, it said.

The HDK-X500 relies on a digital processor that provides 16-axis color correction, which allows precise scene matching and the ability to create special effects. HLG high dynamic range is fully supported, enabling detailed image reproduction across the entire dynamic range from bright highlights through to deep shadows, it said.

The camera delivers 1000 TVL resolution, 62dB typical signal-to-noise ratio and F11 sensitivity. It is also capable of 2x high-frame-rate capture, the company said.

The BSX-100 is a 3G fiber base station housed in a 3U high half-rack-width low-mass unit. It offers a coherent upgrade path for broadcasters and production companies as they progress from SDI to IP, from standard to high dynamic range and from an HD to an HD/4K dual-format workflow, it said.

In its standard form, the base station provides 3G-SDI/HD-SDI HD output. An optional 4K output software key allows use of HD cameras in a variety of configurations, which include simultaneous production in HD and 4K resolutions. The unit also is available with 12G-SDI/3G-SDI quad link interfaces. This approach allows 3G camera systems to be integrated into 4K environments easily and cost-effectively.

The OCP-300 control panel supports conventional one-by-one ICCP (RS-422) control, Arcnet-based control and Ethernet-based control.

See Ikegami at 2025 NAB Show booth N1539.