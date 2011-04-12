Wowza premieres Media Server 3 at NAB Show

At the 2011 NAB Show, Wowza will preview Wowza Media Server 3, the company’s next generation of software providing a single extensible foundation and value-added components for any-screen media delivery.

Wowza Media Server 3 makes hard-to-implement features, such as adaptive bitrate (ABR) streaming and time-shifted playback, simple and cost-effective. Now content publishers, service providers, and other organizations of any size can profit from high-value features.

Complementing the Wowza Media Server 3 platform is an initial set of value-added software components, Wowza Transcoder and Wowza Network DVR (nDVR). Mixed and matched, Wowza Transcoder and Wowza nDVR AddOns provide solutions and revenue-generating services for an ever-growing number of destinations.

See Wowza at 2011 NAB Show booth SU9313.