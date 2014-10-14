WorldNow Names John Missale Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK—WorldNow announced that John Missale has joined WorldNow as chief technology officer. Missale comes to WorldNow with more than 30 years of advanced technology consulting and management experience.

Missale previously lead Mobile and New Platform Development for DrFirst, a healthcare technology company. He recently provided technology advice and product commercialization for SyPartner’s, Unstuck mobile application and social media analytics platform for which his team won both a Webby and Appy award. Prior to this, he was senior director at Alvarez and Marsal providing strategic oversight of activities in the areas of Advanced Advertising Platforms, CDN’s, digital video processing and QC for Verizon’s Content in the Cloud.

Previously, Missale was chief technology officer for Screenvision, responsible for managing all of Screenvision’s technology initiatives, strategies, application development and IT. John’s achievements include the nationwide deployment of the company’s 7,000-plus screen HD in-theater digital content network, the creation of the company’s advanced advertising for 2D, 3D, mobile and Augmented Reality Platforms and chairman of the CAC Digital Subcommittee for Cinema Advertising. Before Screenvision, he was a manager and subject matter expert at Deloitte Consulting L.L.P., advising on new media and broadband strategies, advanced product development, business intelligence, advanced interactive advertising, and media asset and rights management technology.

Prior to Deloitte, he was president and founder of Rant Technology, Inc., which provided consulting and software development for interactive television, end-to-end digital CDNs, media asset management and web software development for cinema, television and web content providers. Rant designed and implemented Cyberstar for Loral Space and Communications, the first satellite store-and-forward asset and digital movie delivery system for North America, Europe and Middle East. Rant also provided services for Liberate Technology’s web TV middleware and helped develop the 31 David Sarnoff patents for MPEG 4 and H.264 for the eVue Corporation.

Before founding Rant, Missale was the vice president of Operations and Engineering at Time Warner Cable and Time Inc. New Media, where he was responsible for leading advanced Internet, television application and system development for their most notable services. Under his leadership, Time Warner launched Time Warner Advertising Insertion and regional interconnect operation, Time Warner Home Theater, Quantum, New York One News, The News Exchange Interactive Television application and operation, Time Warner Full Service Network - VOD, Time Inc’s. Pathfinder web portal and Roadrunner High Speed Internet service. John’s work on digital video distribution and fiber optic technologies was recognized by the industry via his teams’ receipt of a Technical Emmy Award from the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers. John was also honored at the Museum of Broadcast by NYC’s Commissioner William Squadron for the development and implementation of Crosswalks – the city’s 5 municipal channels. John is a member of the New York Film Society and holds two patents in low power digital searching receiver design.