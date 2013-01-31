Wohler Promotes Garcia to Vice President of Sales for RadiantGrid

SAN FRANCISCO — Wohler Technologies has promoted of Edel Garcia to vice president of worldwide sales for the RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform business line. In his new role, Garcia will focus on leading sales professionals in increasing awareness and adoption of the file-based workflow solutions for applications including transcoding, standards conversion, loudness correction, quality control and file distribution.



“Edel’s 25 years of experience and success in the media enterprise market, along with his extensive experience with file-based solutions, makes him a key asset in our business growth initiatives,” said Carl J. Dempsey, Wohler president and CEO.



Garcia joined Wohler in September 2012 as director of sales for Central and South America. He previously served as Avid’s director of sales, Latin America, where he was responsible for the professional product line. Prior to that, Garcia served as vice president of sales, Latin America, for Leitch, and at Sony Business and Professional Latin America, he held roles in engineering and senior sales management.



“Wohler is in a great position to capitalize on the explosive adoption of file-based workflows and to meet the requirements that operational shift brings to media enterprises, which now must manage and process a multitude of file formats, address new workflow requirements and adapt to changing business models,” said Garcia.



Wohler acquired RadiantGrid Technologies in 2012 and added the Wohler RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform to their production line.



