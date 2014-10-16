Wohler Names Dayan Sivalingam Engineering Director for RadiantGrid Line

SAN FRANCISCO —Wohler Technologies announced that Dayan Sivalingam has been appointed as the company’s director of engineering for the RadiantGrid business line. In this new role, Sivalingam will be responsible for managing and growing Wohler’s file-based solutions engineering team, working with product management and sales to further refine and execute the company’s file-based strategy and helping to guide the company’s evolution into new markets.



Prior to joining Wohler, Sivalingam served as engineering manager for software development, new media, at Harmonic, where he was responsible for managing the development team for the company’s flagship file-based transcoding and workflow management products. Earlier, he served as the senior software engineer for the Rhozet business unit within Harmonic.



Sivalingam earned his bachelor of science in electrical and electronics engineering from PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore, India, and his masters in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Illinois in Chicago. He is now based in Hayward, California and reports directly to Farmer.



