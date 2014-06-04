Wohler Appoints Steve Farmer Director of Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO—Wohler Technologies has hired Steve Farmer as the company's director of engineering. In taking on oversight of Wohler's engineering activities, Farmer will be responsible for consolidating and focusing the company's engineering efforts to target key markets more effectively.



Farmer has a degree in electronic systems engineering from the University of Essex and has held engineering positions at Thorn EMI Ferguson, Northern Telecom Defence Systems Division, GEC-Marconi Future Systems Laboratory and Drake and Clear-com.



In 2005, he founded Claratech Limited, which later acquired both BAL Broadcast and Faraday Technology Corporation, all of which operated profitably. Recently Farmer founded DSMB Technology, which develops a variety of video, audio, and communication products for specific clients. He holds two patents, one for a digital wireless communication system and the other related to the transmission of digital audio.



"Wohler's engineering team has always been the heart of the company, and we have remained a leader in the field by listening to our customers and delivering unique solutions," said Carl J. Dempsey, Wohler president and CEO. "Steve brings to Wohler a wealth of experience and a history of delivering results. His work will aid us not only in maintaining our role as an extension of customers' own engineering resources, but also in continuing to marry our very successful monitoring technologies with our groundbreaking stream-based and file-based solutions."

