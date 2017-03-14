Wohler Appoints Shaw as Regional Sales Manager, North America

SAN FRANCISCO—Chris Shaw is heading back to Wohler Technologies in the role of regional sales manager for North America. Shaw had previously worked at Wohler for seven years between 1999 and 2006 in the position of director of sales.

In his new role, Shaw will be handle a range of responsibilities including introducing Wohler’s new product lines, dealer and systems integrator training, as well as sharing customer feedback with the engineering department. Working with the sales and marketing departments, Shaw will also continue to try and expand Wohler’s customer base in North America.

Other than his previous stint with Wohler, Shaw has experience working as vice president of sales and marketing for Cobalt Digital, and most recently he served as the vice president of global sales, television at Linear Acoustic.