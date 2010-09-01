Wohler adds PlayBox Technology to worldwide distributor network
PlayBox Technology has joined Wohler Technologies’ distribution network. Headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, and addressing client needs across the globe through regional offices, PlayBox Technology will act not only as a distributor and reseller of the full Wohler line, but also as a systems integrator, building Wohler monitoring products into client installations.
