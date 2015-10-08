WMAR ABC2 Promotes Iacia to Director of Engineering

Sal Iacia



BALTIMORE—Scripps-owned ABC affiliate in Baltimore, WMAR ABC2, has announced that Sal Iacia will take over as the new director of engineering. Iacia, who has been with the station since 2013, previously served as assistant chief engineer.

Iacia is taking over the position from Paul Wilkinson, who recently retired after 10 years with the station. Iacia had been serving as interim director since Wilkinson’s retirement