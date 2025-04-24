Sinclair’s Dave Schwartz, Corporate SVP/Station Operations, to Retire

BALTIMORE—Sinclair, Inc. has announced the retirement of Dave Schwartz, its corporate senior vice president/station operations, effective June 30.

Schwartz has held the role since 2007 and has been a key leader in Sinclair’s broadcast operations for more than two decades.

Schwartz joined Sinclair in 2004 as general manager of WSMH-TV in Flint, Michigan, and quickly established himself as a strategic and respected voice within the company. Over his career at Sinclair, he played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s operational strategy and guiding local stations through periods of growth, innovation, and transformation, the company said.

“For over 20 years, Dave has been an exceptional leader, a trusted colleague, and a driving force behind our station operations,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and president of Local Media. “His deep understanding of the local broadcast business, combined with his passion for people and community, helped make Sinclair stronger at every level. We are deeply grateful for his years of service and wish him all the best in this well-earned retirement.”

Before joining Sinclair, Schwartz served as vice president of sales at WRBW-TV in Orlando from 1995 to 2002. He was previously senior vice president and director of sales at Seltel national rep firm, where he worked from 1983 to 1995. He began his media sales career in 1979 with Petry Media.

Reflecting on his retirement, Schwartz said: “From my first day with Sinclair, I have been inspired by the creativity and passion of everyone I’ve had the pleasure to work alongside. Together, we have faced many challenges, celebrated successes, and evolved in this dynamic and ever-changing industry. I am proud of the innovative content we’ve created and the positive impact we’ve made with our local viewers. I carry with me countless memories and friendships that I will forever treasure. Thank you to those who have been an integral part of my career and for your unwavering support. I look forward to staying connected and witnessing the continued success of Sinclair.”