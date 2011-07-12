WLS-TV Taps Dejero’s LIVE Platform for ENG

CHICAGO: WLS-TV is gearing up for live video and file transfer from the field, using Dejero Labs Live Platform in connection with mobile 4G wireless technology.



“WLS-TV is the dominant news organization in Chicago and our viewers trust us to bring them breaking news first,” said Kal Hassan, WLS-TV vice president and director of engineering.



“We chose the Dejero Live Platform as an added asset for our newsgathering tool box. Our crews can go live quickly with streaming video if cellular, Wi-Fi or Ethernet networks are available. Additionally, news packages can be sent to the station using the integrated non-realtime store and forward capabilities. Although not a panacea for all situations, it enhances our news gathering capabilities.”



The Dejero system has three elements—a portable hand-held transmitter that directly connects to a camera, a management device for tying the transmitter into a video server, and a receiving unit that decodes the transmissions for ingest. The system is capable of relaying both standard- and high-definition video.