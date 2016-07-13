Wheeler Announces FCC Staff Changes

WASHINGTON—A pair of staff announcements were made by FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler on Wednesday. First was the appointment of Holly Saurer as legal advisor, where she will focus on international and consumer affairs issues. Second was the transition of Diane Cornell to a role in the Commission’s International Bureau.

Prior to her new appointment, Saurer has worked in various positions in the Media Bureau, including as associate bureau chief, senior legal advisor to the bureau chief and attorney-advisor with the bureau’s Policy Division. She also previously served as an acting advisor for FCC Commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel and Mignon Clyburn. Prior to joining the FCC, Saurer worked at the offices of Drinker Biddle & Reath, and Miller & Van Eaton in Washington D.C.

In joining the International Bureau, Cornell is expected to continue pushing the Commission’s international priorities, as well as serve as special advisor to Wheeler. Cornell had been the Chairman’s legal and policy advisor since he joined the FCC. She was the legal advisor to three previous Commissioners as well. Other duties included leadership positions in the Wireless, International and Common Carrier Bureaus, and a stint as president of the Federal Communications Bar Association.