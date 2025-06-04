Republican Nathan Simington to Leave the FCC

WASHINGTON—Republican member Nathan Simington said he will leave the Federal Communications Commission at the end of the week.

The decision leaves the agency with only two commissioners, FCC Chair Brendan Carr, a Republican, and Anna Gomez, a Democrat. It needs four members to take official actions, which means Simington's decision to leave could significantly slow down the agency’s push for deregulation and a repeal of ownership caps.

Simington was confirmed in December 2020 and his term was scheduled to end at the end of 2025. Geoffrey Starks, a Democrat, stepped away from the agency in June.

President Donald Trump has nominated Olivia Trusty to serve on the FCC. In late April the Senate Commerce Committee voted to confirm Trusty and send the nomination to the full Senate for a vote. Once the full Senate approves the nomination, she can join the FCC as a Republican commissioner.

“I will be concluding my tenure at the Federal Communications Commission at the end of this week,” Simington said in a statement. “It has been the greatest honor of my professional life to serve the American people as a commissioner. I am deeply honored to have been entrusted with this responsibility by President Donald J. Trump during his first term.”

For the FCC to get back up to four commissioners, Trump will need to nominate a replacement for Simington. Then the Senate will need to confirm Trusty and Simington’s replacement.

