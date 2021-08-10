Wheatstone Launches New Blade 4 and GSX Programmable AoIP Console

NEW BERN, N.C.—Wheatstone has announced new products for this year’s NAB Show, including Wheatstone’s Blade 4, the first AoIP access unit to include routable audio processing, mixing, codecs and software apps in 1 RU, and the programmable AoIP console GSX.

Blade 4 is Wheatstone’s fourth generation I/O unit for its WheatNet-IP Intelligent Network.

“We’re adding more and more intelligence onto the AoIP network with every new Blade,” said Wheatstone’s director of sales Jay Tyler. “Rather than have an I/O unit sitting there taking up space, why not double down on that rack space with routable audio tools like mixing, processing and streaming? The Blade 4 power difference is that we’re well past doubling down here.”

Blade 4 can be integrated into any new or existing WheatNet-IP network.

During the show, Wheatstone will also be showing a new programmable AoIP console.

GSX is the newest addition to the WheatNet-IP audio network and has soft switches, controls and displays for the ultimate in console surface adaptability, the company said.

Designed to handle the fast-changing roles of modern broadcast studios, the GSX is a user-configurable surface with soft switches and controls similar to the LXE console surface but in a smaller footprint.

Wheatstone’s flagship LXE console surface, introduced in 2016, was the first completely customizable control surface for IP audio systems.

Wheatstone will be showcasing the new GSX console surface at booth N4031 during the fall NAB convention along with its new Blade 4 and other elements for its WheatNet-IP Intelligent Network, a complete IP audio ecosystem of consoles, talent stations, I/O units, accessories, virtual tools, UIs and appliances.