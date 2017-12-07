Wendy McMahon Named President of ABC O&O Group

BURBANK, CALIF.—Wendy McMahon yesterday, Dec. 6, was appointed president of the ABC Owned Television Stations Group.

Wendy McMahon

"Wendy combines a deep understanding of the power of broadcast television, a passion for digital media and a broad vision for the future of local,” said Ben Sherwood, co-chairman of Disney Media Networks and president Disney | ABC Television Group, who announced the move.

McMahon will be responsible, effective Jan. 1, 2018, for the eight ABC-owned TV stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Fresno, Calif.

Before taking on her new role, McMahon was SVP Digital for the ABC Owned Stations Group. In that position she was responsible for the station group’s digital content, product/technology and audience development strategies, according to an ABC press release.

McMahon also oversaw the adoption of data-driven, mobile-first video strategies as well as led a local-branded content studio to bring the group’s content and distribution to premium partners, it said.

Previously, McMahon was VP of Creative Services and Programming at KABC in Los Angeles.