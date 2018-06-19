Wendy McMahon, Charlie Weiss, & Dennis Lyle Join Broadcasters Foundation Board of Directors

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has elected Wendy McMahon, president of the ABC Owned Television Stations Group, and Charlie Weiss, Vice President, Broadcast, Cable, and Broadband Television Group for Future PLC, to its Board of Directors, and named Dennis Lyle, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Illinois Broadcasters Association, an Officer and Vice President. The new Directors and Lyle were voted in during the Board meeting that took place in New York City last week.

“We’re delighted to welcome Wendy, Charlie, and Dennis to the Board,” said Dan Mason, Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “Their continued support of the Foundation’s mission and their leadership in our industry is commendable.”

McMahon has oversight of ABC’s eight local TV stations and their digital assets in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno. As Vice President - Broadcast, Cable, and Broadband Television Group, Weiss oversees industry-leading titles, such as Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News, and Next TV. A lifelong broadcaster, Lyle has been at the helm of the Illinois Broadcasters Association for nearly 20 years,

The Broadcasters Foundation’s Board of Directors is comprised of highly respected broadcast executives who are committed to “giving back” through the Broadcasters Foundation. The members of the Board represent a wide array of broadcast and broadcast-related companies.

For more than 70 years, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars to thousands of needy broadcasters and their families. Individual donations can be made to the Guardian Fund, corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be arranged through the Legacy Society. To learn more or to donate, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org or visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org.