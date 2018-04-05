BFA Launches “Broadcasting Hope” Campaign

Although many who work in broadcasting don’t know it, they do have a safety net in times of acute need. The Broadcasters Foundation of America reaches out across the country to identify and provide an anonymous safety net in cases of critical illness, advanced age, death of a spouse, accident and other serious misfortune.

Radio and TV trade publications, along with members of the National Alliance of State Broadcast Associations, have been very supportive in helping to get the word out. Augmenting those efforts is a new advertising campaign. Ads from the Broadcasting Hope campaign will run in radio and TV trade publications beginning this week.

The Broadcasters Foundation of America provides monthly grants to broadcasters who are unable to work due to an illness, accident, advanced age or other serious misfortune. Medical bills or long-term care expenses can leave a family in desperate need of help. The foundation provides grants to help fill in the gap between income and expenses.

When natural disasters hit a community, broadcasters are some of the first on the scene, reporting live. But these events can also affect the lives of broadcasters, leaving some in dire financial need. In these situations, the Broadcasters Foundation of America provides one-time grants to broadcasters who need financial help recovering from disaster.

For more than 70 years, the Broadcasters Foundation has disbursed millions of dollars to thousands of needy broadcasters and their families. Individual donations can be made to the Guardian Fund, corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be arranged through the Legacy Society. The Broadcasters Foundation of America is a 501(c)(3) public charity.