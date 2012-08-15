Weather Channel Parent Acquires Weather Central

ATLANTA and MADISON, WIS.: Weather Services International announced an agreement to acquire Weather Central, a Madison, Wis.-based provider of interactive weather technology, graphics and data services. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



Mark Gildersleeve, president of WSI, said broadcast customers will gain access to “new tropical data, radar data, forecast models, and severe weather tracking tools within the first 30 days at no charge. In addition, we are offering a wider suite of products in the interactivity, social, news, traffic, web, mobile and video categories.”



WSI also gains Weather Central’s data cloud and neural network initiatives. Weather Central’s common user profile capabilities and application expertise will improve the end user experience for both company’s professional clients. Among the company’s first joint projects will be the application of weather analytics to improve advertising effectiveness in the retail sector.



Patrick Vogt, CEO of Weather Central said the acquisition gives it the resources to grow outside of North America. Vogt will step into a new role supporting the integration and key customer initiatives, with all of his efforts focusing on ensuring a smooth transition. Blackstone Advisory Partners L.P. served as WSI’s financial advisor in the transaction and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP acted as legal advisor.

