Warner Bros. Discovery Plans To Launch Max in 7 New Markets
Streaming service will roll out in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong on Nov. 19
SINGAPORE—Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that its streaming service Max will launch on Nov. 19 in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, as well as Taiwan and Hong Kong.
The launches will make the streaming service available in 72 markets around the world.
Max brings together entertainment content from such brands as HBO, Harry Potter, DC, Cartoon Network and Max Originals, as well as Hollywood movies and programming from Discovery Channel, TLC, AFN (Asian Food Network), Food Network, ID and HGTV.
“We are thrilled to bring Max to more consumers in Asia,” JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement. “Max brings together unparalleled quality content from iconic brands like HBO, Discovery, the DC Universe, Harry Potter, AFN and Cartoon Network, as well as Hollywood blockbusters all in one place. Building on successful launches in the U.S., Latin America and Europe, Asia Pacific represents the next phase of Max’s globalization, making Max available now in over 72 markets with more to come in 2025.”
Max will offer subscribers in those markets a choice of different plans, WBD said. Details and pricing will be announced in the coming weeks and will vary by country and provider.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.