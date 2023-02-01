Tubi Adds 14 Warner Bros. Discovery FAST Channels

SAN FRANCISCO—The free streaming service Tubi has inked a massive content deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that will add 14 WB branded FAST channels and over 225 AVOD titles totaling over 2,000 hours to the platform.

Tubi will launch three new curated FAST channels – WB TV Reality, WB TV Series and WB TV Family – each featuring award-winning Warner Bros. Discovery content including all seasons "Westworld," "Raised by Wolves," "Legendary," "FBoy Island," "The Nevers," "Finding Magic Mike," "Head of the Class," and "The Time Traveler's Wife."

Also debuting on the platform are 11 FAST channels focused around such genres as Lifestyles, Homes, Classic Movies, Education, Mysteries, and Weddings, among several others.

New titles across Tubi's expanded linear channel and AVOD offering will include such popular series such as "Cake Boss," "My Cat from Hell," "Breaking Amish," "Caribbean Life," "How It's Made," "Paranormal Lockdown," "The Tomorrow People," and "My Five Wives," as well as select seasons of "The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise," in addition to beloved classic films including "The Astronaut's Wife," "For Your Consideration" and "Lord of the Flies." Content will begin rolling out as early as February 1 and throughout the month.

"Warner Bros. Discovery has a catalog that TV lovers can't get enough of and Tubi is proudly making many of these recent hits from Warner Bros. Discovery available to new audiences this month," said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer, Tubi. "From critically acclaimed and groundbreaking to lighthearted and addicting, our new WB branded FAST channels and on-demand offering will speak to each of Tubi's distinct audience communities."

The deal is part of a wider push by Warner Bros. Discovery to expand its advertising-supported streaming and boost revenue with program sales. It also raised interesting questions about the nature of the combined HBO Max, Discovery+ streaming offering set to be unveiled in upcoming months as these FAST channel deals could reduce the amount of exclusive content available in a combined subscription-based service.

New FAST channels coming to Tubi include: