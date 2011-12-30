WABC-TV Set Goes with Telemetrics TeleGlide



MAHWAH, N.J.: WABC-TV, the flagship station of ABC in New York City, has recently started broadcasting from its new window-front studio on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. In addition to being the first local network street level newsroom in the city, the WABC-TV set is also unique because of its overhead camera track system that provides television viewers with panoramic and birds-eye views of the set.



The 45-foot long overhead Telemetrics TG3 TeleGlide camera track system enables the program director to supplement traditional camera shots and angles with more variety and creativity as well as being able to conveniently cover more areas of the studio. A point-of-view camera is secured to a Telemetrics PT-CP-S4 Pan/Tilt Head and the remotely-controlled package moves silently and smoothly along the track.



Camera control, pan and tilt and trolley control commands are managed via a fiber-optic connection to the control room, located in the building next door to the new studio. The TeleGlide overhead camera track system allows views of the anchors behind the desk as well as the weather desk and an adjacent interview stage. The WABC-TV system was tailored to allow control by a Vinten/Radamec Fusion control system.



The TG3 is designed with a fixed platform trolley for increased stability and is complemented by a track frame of lightweight aluminum components and steel rods for bearing contact. The fully servo-controlled system permits location feedback for accurate pre-set positioning and repeatable motion control while soft electronic end stops help ensure professional operator-like moves. It can support up to a 240 pound payload capacity with a maximum speed of one foot per second.



