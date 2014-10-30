Vudu Launches on TiVo

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—TiVo announced the launch of Vudu, Walmart’s subscription-free, video-on-demand movie service to TiVo devices. The Vudu application enables users to rent or purchase new release movies and TV shows, as well as access a fully customized Ultraviolet cloud library.

Vudu’s recently expanded catalog features newly added TV shows from CBS, Comedy Central, HBO, MTV, National Geographic, Nickelodeon and Showtime, as well as movies, Hollywood classics and independent films. Vudu content purchased via the TiVo service is viewable on other Vudu-enabled devices or platforms, including game consoles, Internet-connected Blu-ray players and HDTVs, tablets, computers and more. Also, content purchased on any of these platforms can be viewed through the TiVo service.

TiVo users can expect the Vudu application to appear on their TiVo Roamio and TiVo Mini devices during a rolling update over the next few weeks.