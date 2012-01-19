VSF Announces 2012 VidTrans Program



NEW ORLEANS: The preliminary program has been announced for the VidTrans 2012 “Content in Motion” Conference and Exposition, to be held at the New Orleans Marriott, Feb. 28-March 1, 2012. This year’s conference will feature 20 technical papers, as well as a panel discussion that will explore the future of professional media transport.



Highlighted paper topics include:



·The new national network being constructed for CBC/Radio-Canada

·Presentation from Microsoft about DASH streaming

·Presentation about IEEE 802 AVB Audio Video Bridging for intra-studio transport

·Analysis of multi-generational encoding with H.264 and JPEG200

·Tutorial about over-the-top video for broadcast engineers.



An optional pre-conference session entitled “Foundations of IP Video” will cover compression, MPEG transport streams, IP encapsulation and error correction in a fast-paced, two hour tutorial.



In addition to technical sessions, the conference also showcases some of the latest applications, technologies and products in its exhibit hall. The exhibition features an opening night reception on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Exhibits will be open Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 28-29.



As the only significant broadcast equipment showcase currently scheduled for the southeast in 2012, VidTrans provides an ideal venue for local television professionals to see the latest technologies in person.



VidTrans12 Conference will also include a number of special networking events, providing attendees the opportunity to interact with colleagues and industry peers.



For more information about attending or exhibiting at the conference, visit www.videoservicesforum.org or contact Bob Ruhl, Operations Manager of the VSF.



