Volicon to Highlight New Apps for Observer MIP at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Volicon will highlight five new applications for the company’s Observer Media Intelligence Platform, an enterprise solution that records a station’s media from ingest to play-out as well as multiple on-air broadcasts. The platform lets multiple users stream, analyze, clip and review content anywhere anytime. It supports compliance, quality assurance, competitive analysis, production and repurposing for multiple platforms and social media.



The five new applications include: Volicon Capture, Volicon Share, Volicon Review, Volicon Comply and Volicon Monitor. Volicon Capture allows broadcasters to capture media from any source any time, to ingest media either according to a schedule, in real time, and/or 24x7 recording, and use collaborative tools to create valuable footage for distribution.



Volicon Comply enables users to record, clip and export their broadcasts to meet regulatory and licensing requirements. And Volicon Monitor lets users monitor video quality, respond to fault reports and use a full recording of the on-air broadcast for instant review of errors, such as loss of closed captions or incorrect audio levels. To simplify network monitoring and troubleshooting, an integrated multiviewer feature enables Observer MIP users to use standard displays as multiviewers, and instantly grab a suspect stream via their desktop interfaces to begin resolving problems quickly.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Volicon will be in booth SU7121.