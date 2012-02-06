Volicon Names Jennifer Knutel Senior Director of Marketing



BURLINGTON, MASS.: Volicon announced the appointment of Jennifer Knutel as the company’s senior director of marketing. Knutel brings 16 years of professional marketing experience to this position, in which she will be responsible for planning, implementing, and directing all marketing and communications activities.



Knutel’s experience in marketing communications, business development, and sales support includes positions with both large high-tech and early-stage product companies. She most recently served as marketing manager at Application Security Inc. and earlier led marketing and communications at AirSprite Technologies, and Adaptive Instruments. Knutel also held a position in business development at Lernout & Hauspie.



Knutel will be based at Volicon’s Burlington headquarters and report to Eli Warsawski.





