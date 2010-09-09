Vizrt Rolls Out iPad Control App

AMSTERDAM: A new iPad app from Vizrt was unveiled today at the International Broadcast Conference in The Netherlands. The new Viz Anchor App provides a subset of control applications for Vizrt’s workflow products.



Vizrt Chief Technology Officer Petter Ole Jakobsen said the app is “much more than a glorified remote control for your playlist. With the Viz Anchor App’s support for video and graphics playback on the iPad, users can integrate the device into the presentation and make it an integral part of the show.”



The app is said to “integrate seamlessly with existing Vizrt workflows,” providing updated playlists and control of video clips and graphics “without a PC or queries to the control room.”



“We’ve been talking to many of our customers, and there is a clear demand for an application that allows presenters to control graphics directly. Video walls are a good example of this need,” Jakobsen said.