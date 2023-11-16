Vizrt Names Marco Kraak GM, Global Channel

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has announced the appointment of Marco Kraak as its general manager, global channel.

Vizrt said that the role’s key remit is to drive growth for the Channel business, enabling partners to sell the full Vizrt portfolio and unlock new customer segments for them.

“Uniting earlier this year under the Vizrt brand has opened a huge portfolio of products and solutions for partners, giving partners the opportunity to grow their own businesses and provide increased value to the end customer,” says Daniel Nergård, chief revenue officer for Vizrt. “Marco’s appointment will strengthen our Partner Community; they are strategic for scaling our business. Their growth is our growth.”

Kraak comes with over 25 years of executive experience in partner go-to-market strategy and growing both indirect and direct sales. He held multiple international senior positions within Cisco developing their Channel business in various areas including recurring software business. Recently he came from SUSE where he led the Channel remit for APAC, EMEA and China, as well as leading its global channel development, introducing new key channel growth initiatives and strategy.

“Getting the Vizrt partner community in front of the various strategic ways and solutions that we can provide to help them build new revenue streams is why I love this remit, it’s a mutually beneficial relationship,” said Kraak. “At Vizrt I want to utilize our large installed base, empower our valued partner community, and further strengthen our position in the market.”

Vizrt also noted that as part of the recent creation of its single vendor product portfolio, Vizrt’s Channel Business has created a certified Partner Program for our distributors and resellers. The program allows partners to expand and scale their business with a broader product portfolio and offers a range of strategic benefits and solutions to break into new customer segments.