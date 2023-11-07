Vizio WatchFree+ Doubles Free TV, Movie Lineup
New deals with BBC Studios, Magnolia Pictures and Paramount bring the offering to 275+ free TV channels and 15,000+ free on demand movies and shows
IRVINE, Calif.—Vizio has announced new deals with BBC Studios, Magnolia Pictures and Paramount Global Content Distribution that dramatically expand the free content on its Vizio WatchFree offering.
These recent agreements are part of an aggressive free premium content expansion during 2023 for the Vizio service, which now provides over 275 streaming channels and 15,000+ on-demand movies and shows. The expansion more than doubles the number of titles offered just a year ago.
“Over the past year, we have remained steadfastly committed to enhancing and elevating the WatchFree+ entertainment experience,” said Katherine Pond, group vice president of platform content & partnerships. “With an expansive library featuring more live channels and movies than ever before, enriched personalization with localization, and data-driven content discovery features, WatchFree+ continues to deliver the ultimate free entertainment destination for millions of Vizio consumers.”
The deal deals add to a lineup of more than 20 studios and media companies supplying content, including A24, AMC Networks, Disney Entertainment, Lionsgate, MarVista Entertainment, NFL Media, Relativity Media, Samuel Goldwyn Films and Sony Pictures.
New programming and features include:
- More than 400 on-demand episodes showcasing 30 unique BBC shows, and a selection of BBC Studios’ free channels including Antiques Roadshow UK, BBC Food, and Top Gear, with Classic Doctor Who coming soon.
- Select Paramount Pictures titles available every month until the end of the year, with various movies from the Star Trek franchise including Star Trek: (The Motion Picture, ), Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection and The Untouchables airing in November.
- 50 movies and 50 episodes from Magnolia Pictures, including popular titles like Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop, Bad Reputation and I Give It a Year.
- Vizio's Branded Content Studio's latest holiday premiere, Merry & Bright. Hosted by American Idol's Jordin Sparks.
- Newly launched Free Movie Network, Vizio's latest curated channel on WatchFree+.
- Personalized entertainment with Vizio's new geo-filtering feature that automatically displays live regional news, weather, and sports across 40 local channels from Cox Media Group, FOX, and Gray TV.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.