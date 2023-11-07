Vizio WatchFree+ Doubles Free TV, Movie Lineup

IRVINE, Calif.—Vizio has announced new deals with BBC Studios, Magnolia Pictures and Paramount Global Content Distribution that dramatically expand the free content on its Vizio WatchFree offering.

These recent agreements are part of an aggressive free premium content expansion during 2023 for the Vizio service, which now provides over 275 streaming channels and 15,000+ on-demand movies and shows. The expansion more than doubles the number of titles offered just a year ago.

“Over the past year, we have remained steadfastly committed to enhancing and elevating the WatchFree+ entertainment experience,” said Katherine Pond, group vice president of platform content & partnerships. “With an expansive library featuring more live channels and movies than ever before, enriched personalization with localization, and data-driven content discovery features, WatchFree+ continues to deliver the ultimate free entertainment destination for millions of Vizio consumers.”

The deal deals add to a lineup of more than 20 studios and media companies supplying content, including A24, AMC Networks, Disney Entertainment, Lionsgate, MarVista Entertainment, NFL Media, Relativity Media, Samuel Goldwyn Films and Sony Pictures.

New programming and features include: