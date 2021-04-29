Vizio, Verizon Partner on Advanced TV Advertising

NEW YORK & IRVINE, Calif.—Vizio and Verizon Media are putting their heads together in an effort to push forward advanced TV advertising, announcing a strategic partnership that will aim to deliver new cross-platform and connected TV (CTV) advertising solutions, anchored in unique TV viewership data and premium programmatic inventory access.

Verizon Media now has demand-side platform (DSP) access to Vizio’s Inscape viewership data from more than 18 million opted-in Vizio Smart TVs. This will help enable expanded CTV targeting, optimization and measurement opportunities for Verizon Media’s DSP advertisers, independent of cookies.

Vizio remains the exclusive seller of its guaranteed inventory and data licensing, but this partnership makes Verizon Media its preferred supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic ad monetization.

The deal is also designed to boost Vizio’s cross platform ad retargeting product, Household Connect. Vizio, through Verizon’s unified ad platform, will now be able to offer audience extension campaigns to its advertisers with Verizon’s omnichannel marketplace and diverse cross-device Identity Graph, matched with near real-time Inscape ACR data. This will allow advertisers to extend the reach and frequency of their Vizio CTV campaigns while also reinforcing brand messaging in an omnichannel manner, according to the official announcement.

“VIZIO has built a CTV advertising ecosystem centered around premium partnerships and our direct-to-device offering,” said Mike O’Donnell, chief revenue officer, Platform+ at VIZIO. “Our relationship with Verizon Media will enable us to expand our reach, bridge the gap between TV and mobile, and create more impactful and actionable premium advertising experiences across platforms.”