Vislink Taps Carleton Miller as New CEO

Replaces Roger Branton in role, who will stay on as CFO.
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. —There will be a new leader at the head of Vislink Technologies, as the company’s Board of Directors has named Carleton M. Miller as the new chief executive officer, effective Jan. 15.

Miller, who was previously the co-founder, CEO, president and board member of Blinq Technologies Inc., will also serve on Vislink’s Board of Directors.

“Carleton is a proven leader and an experience CEO who has built global technology businesses and is well positioned to lead Vislink’s continued transformation,” said Sue Swenson, Vislink’s Board Chair. “With more than 25 years in leadership roles in the technologies and communications industries, Carleton has demonstrated a strong track record in initiating and leading change, innovating amid a rapidly evolving digital landscape and driving results. Carleton’s industry knowledge, business acumen, integrity and passion for customers are important qualities considered by our board.”

“I am honored and thrilled by the opportunity to lead a company recognized for high performance and reliability,” said Miller. “I look forward to working with the Vislink team and all stakeholders and partners to take Vislink to the next level in exceeding our customers’ expectations.”

Miller will take over the CEO role from Roger Branton, who had been pulling double duty as the CEO and CFO. Branton will remain CFO, as well as maintain a seat on the Board of Directors.

