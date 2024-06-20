Vislink Names Donnie Gilliam Vice President Of Operations
He joins the company with experience in operations and service at high-growth companies
OLIVE, N.J.—Vislink has appointed Donnie Gilliam vice president of operation with responsibility for driving customer satisfaction, cost reduction and working capital improvements, the company said today.
Gilliam joins Vislink with experience in operations and service at high-growth companies. He has led operations at HM Electronics and held the position of senior director of supply chain and materials at Clear-Com. More recently he was vice president of global operations at Spectralink.
Vislink envisions Gilliam playing a key role in optimizing its operational efficiency and supporting its growth goals, the company said.
Gilliam is also a member of the Western Regional Board of the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME).
“We are thrilled to welcome Donnie to our leadership team,” said Vislink CEO Mickey Miller. “His deep experience and proven leadership in operations, supply chain management and lean manufacturing will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our operations and drive growth. Donnie’s appointment aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”
More information is available on the company’s website.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.