Vislink Names Donnie Gilliam Vice President Of Operations

OLIVE, N.J.—Vislink has appointed Donnie Gilliam vice president of operation with responsibility for driving customer satisfaction, cost reduction and working capital improvements, the company said today.

Gilliam joins Vislink with experience in operations and service at high-growth companies. He has led operations at HM Electronics and held the position of senior director of supply chain and materials at Clear-Com. More recently he was vice president of global operations at Spectralink.

Vislink envisions Gilliam playing a key role in optimizing its operational efficiency and supporting its growth goals, the company said.

Gilliam is also a member of the Western Regional Board of the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME).

“We are thrilled to welcome Donnie to our leadership team,” said Vislink CEO Mickey Miller. “His deep experience and proven leadership in operations, supply chain management and lean manufacturing will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our operations and drive growth. Donnie’s appointment aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”

