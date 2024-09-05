Vislink Appoints Joseph Lipowski Chief Technology Officer

MT OLIVE, N.Y.—Vislink Technologies has announced the appointment of Joseph Lipowski as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A renowned RF and wireless expert, Lipowski brings over two decades of extensive experience leading high-performance technical teams and overcoming complex communication challenges in demanding environments.

At Vislink, which provides solutions for the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data, Lipowski will focus on advancing the company’s technological offerings, ensuring Vislink continues to deliver world-class live video and data solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

“We are delighted to have Joe join the Vislink team,” said Mickey Miller, Vislink’s CEO. “His deep knowledge of RF systems and his proven success as a senior engineering leader and co-founder make him an exceptional addition to our company. Joe will spearhead our next-generation platform for radio-agnostic crewed and uncrewed aerial command, control, and video systems, which is a critical part of our strategy to stay at the forefront of the industry.”

Commenting on his new role, Lipowski said, “I am thrilled to join Vislink at such an exciting time in its history. I look forward to working closely with the talented team to enhance our technological capabilities and extend our leadership in delivering comprehensive live video solutions.”

Lipowski has a distinguished record of driving groundbreaking projects that have set new standards in the communications industry. Before joining Vislink, he held several key leadership positions where he played a crucial role in advancing RF system design, software development, and digital beamforming technologies. Most recently, he was co-founder and CTO at Starry, Inc., a wireless internet service provider and technology developer. Prior to that, he was co-founder and CTO at Aereo, Inc., a live video internet streaming service. He has also held senior engineering roles at LoJack, Lucent and Andrew Corporation. Notably, his expertise includes oversight for cost-effective supply chain selection, ensuring that innovative solutions are delivered with precision and efficiency.

Lipowski holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass.