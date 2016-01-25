Vimond Media Opens New York Office

BERGEN, NORWAY & NEW YORK—You know what they say, “if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere,” and Norway-based developer of broadcast tools Vimond Media Solutions is giving it a shot as the company has announced a new regional office in New York. Helge Høibraaten, CEO, and Glenn Pedersen, CTO, will now be based out of the New York office.

The move comes after Vimond had some large-scale deployments in North America in 2015. Among these were Comcast and Thomson Reuters, who launched some of Vimond’s online services.

Some of these services offered by Vimond include the Vimond Platform and Vimond Highlights. The Vimond Platform provides an environment for managing and delivering multi-format OTT services. Featuring a multi-tenant architecture, the Vimond Platform offers tools and controls for services like ingest and encoding.

The Vimond Highlight is a device for live-to-VOD conversion. The system combines a focus on rapid short-form clip production and distribution to social media with broadcast quality recording and editing tools.

Vimond Media Solutions has announced that it will also offer new job opportunities in its New York office. For more information, visit www.vimond.com.