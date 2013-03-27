ViewCast to Demo Live HD Closed Captioning at NAB 2013

LAS VEGAS -- ViewCast will demonstrate closed-captioning with the Niagara 9100-4D using the latest updates to Niagara SCX video streaming software, at the NAB Show. It will unveil the Osprey 210e, the latest addition to the legacy capture card series at NAB 2013. T



The Niagara 9100-4D streaming system is a digital encoder platform that can handle four HD SDI inputs at the same time. The Osprey 210e capture card has a low profile and is built on the PCI Express bus technology, with on-board analog stereo audio inputs. ViewCast will also preview the new portable platform, GoStream. Following in the footsteps of the successful Niagara 9100 family, the new portable platform will be able to accommodate a wide variety of Osprey capture cards.



Product demonstrations with strategic partners BigLook360, Broadcast Pix, UStream, and NextComputing will also take place in booth No. SU7517 at NAB 2013.