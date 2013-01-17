VidTrans 2013 Heads to West Coast

Los Angeles, Calif.— The VidTrans 2013 Annual Technical Conference and Exposition will be held at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Los Angeles, Feb. 26-28, 2013. This year’s conference, which is sponsored by the Video Services Forum, will feature twenty technical papers and a panel discussion on the “future of professional media connectivity.”



Topics explored include high efficiency video coding, deterministic media switching in IP networks and optimizing transcoding in file-based workflows. “HTTP Video Streaming,” a preconference session, will examine technologies used to deliver video to devices, such as smartphones.



The conference also includes an expo featuring video transport and testing equipment and software. The exhibition has an opening reception scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 26, in addition to an “interop” demonstration of SMPTE ST 2022-5/6:2012 and hitless protection switching in the exhibit hall, which will be open Tuesday and Wednesday.



VidTrans13 will also include networking events.



A full conference pass costs $700, and a one-day pass is $350. These can be purchased online.



For more information or to register, go to www.videoservicesforum.org.



