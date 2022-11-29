Vidgo Gets a New Look and Redesign
The Vidgo sports and entertainment streaming service has updated its user interface and added a new logo and content
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—The virtual MVPD sports and entertainment streaming service Vidgo has launched a new look, a new logo and a streamlined user experience for the service.
“We have reimagined what easy access to an affordable streaming service should look like,” said Derek Mattsson, Vidgo CEO. “With Vidgo’s app available on the most popular connected TV and streaming devices – including Roku, VIZIO, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices – our subscribers now have unlimited access to their favorite shows, sports and news at home and on the go.”
The company explained that Vidgo’s "new red, white and blue logo pays homage to the great U.S.A. while keeping its promise to offer subscribers the Freedom to be Entertained."
Vidgo's new user experience and recently updated UI with enhanced tile navigation offers a consistent viewing experience across every device and screen, the company added. The improved discovery feature provides intuitive access to favorite content, trending titles and new programming. Vidgo’s advanced search and filter capabilities also enable users to view live and on-demand content by genre, title, popularity, language, geography and more.
Vidgo also announced that it has become the first virtual MVPD to distribute Cinedigm’s content library. The partnership will bring Vidgo subscribers’ access to Fandor, Screambox, RetroCrush, The Bob Ross Channel, Dove, AsianCrush, El Rey Network, Bloody Disgusting, Comedy Dynamics and other services.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
