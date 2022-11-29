Vidgo Gets a New Look and Redesign

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—The virtual MVPD sports and entertainment streaming service Vidgo has launched a new look, a new logo and a streamlined user experience for the service.

“We have reimagined what easy access to an affordable streaming service should look like,” said Derek Mattsson, Vidgo CEO. “With Vidgo’s app available on the most popular connected TV and streaming devices – including Roku, VIZIO, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices – our subscribers now have unlimited access to their favorite shows, sports and news at home and on the go.”

The company explained that Vidgo’s "new red, white and blue logo pays homage to the great U.S.A. while keeping its promise to offer subscribers the Freedom to be Entertained."

Vidgo's new user experience and recently updated UI with enhanced tile navigation offers a consistent viewing experience across every device and screen, the company added. The improved discovery feature provides intuitive access to favorite content, trending titles and new programming. Vidgo’s advanced search and filter capabilities also enable users to view live and on-demand content by genre, title, popularity, language, geography and more.

Vidgo also announced that it has become the first virtual MVPD to distribute Cinedigm’s content library. The partnership will bring Vidgo subscribers’ access to Fandor, Screambox, RetroCrush, The Bob Ross Channel, Dove, AsianCrush, El Rey Network, Bloody Disgusting, Comedy Dynamics and other services.