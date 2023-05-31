VideoAmp, TransUnion Release Cross-Platform Media Measurement Solution

NEW YORK—VideoAmp and TransUnion have released a comprehensive analytics solution for cross-platform media measurement and optimization that is built on the integration of VideoAmp's TV viewership dataset with the TruAudience marketing analytics and attribution solution.

The integration enables marketers to measure the impact of their campaigns across TV and digital channels, connect their media placements to purchase behavior, and use these media effectiveness insights to optimize media and creative placements, budget allocation, and audience targets, the two companies said.

In addition, these measurement outputs are fed into VideoAmp's platform for real-time algorithmic media plan optimizations, allowing marketers to continually optimize their campaigns for improved effectiveness, the companies reported.

"We're thrilled to be working with TransUnion to unlock value for advertisers,” explained Michael Parkes, president, VideoAmp. “This integration will provide marketers with a holistic view of their advertising performance, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and optimizations that drive better outcomes that connect directly into their media plans. Together, we can help brands better understand the impact of their advertising efforts and optimize their campaigns for maximum effectiveness.”

The solution has already been implemented by Papa Johns.

Chris Hawk, director, media strategy & investment performance, Papa Johns explained that: “The integration between VideoAmp and TransUnion provides me and my team with a holistic understanding of Papa Johns consumers and the best ways to reach them. Having access to VideoAmp’s datafeeds not only bolsters our model, but we get a richer understanding of how our media is impacting the entire consumer journey. That ensures we don’t over or under-credit certain channels and that we make the smartest decisions possible with our media spend.”