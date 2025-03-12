Viamedia Adopts ShowSeeker Pilot To Streamline Ad Workflows

GEONA, Nev.—Independent digital and linear advertising rep firm Viamedia will adopt cloud-based ShowSeeker Pilot as its primary ad campaign and order management system, streamlining operations across an extensive network of more than 100 providers in 75 of the top designated market areas (DMAs) nationwide.

“We selected the ShowSeeker Pilot platform to have the single best innovative and seamless advertising solutions for our clients,” said Viamedia CEO David Solomon. “Pilot’s unified, predictive capabilities empower us to streamline workflows and optimize campaign performance, ensuring we remain at the forefront of connecting advertisers with their audiences. This collaboration reflects our shared vision for driving efficiency and results in an ever-evolving media landscape.”

Viamedia’s adoption of Pilot will streamline ad sales workflows, enabling advertisers to have a more efficient, results-driven process. The integration enhances Viamedia’s capacity to deliver precise, cross-media advertising strategies tailored to the needs of local, regional and national advertisers, ShowSeeker said.

“Our expanded partnership with Viamedia reflects the depth of our shared commitment to transforming ad sales operations,” said Jeff Blaszak, senior vice president of business operations and strategy at ShowSeeker. “By fully adopting Pilot across their operations, Viamedia gains a unified platform that simplifies workflows, optimizes results for advertisers and sets the stage for further advancements. We’re proud to build on this collaboration to drive greater efficiency in the media industry.”

More information is available on the company’s website .