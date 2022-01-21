ViacomCBS, Nexstar Renew Affiliate Agreements For 39 Stations

NEW YORK CITY and IRVING, Texas—ViacomCBS and Nexstar Media Group today have reached a multi-year agreement to renew existing CBS Television Network affiliations in 39 markets, including Las Vegas, Buffalo, N.Y., Raleigh, NC, and Indianapolis. Financial details were not disclosed.

Together the 39 markets cover 14% of the U.S. audience, some 17.4 million television households. The renewal follows an agreement between the parties last year to renew the affiliation agreements in three other markets.

“We are extremely pleased to once again extend our partnership with ViacomCBS and the CBS Television Network on a long-term basis,” said Tom Carter, Nexstar president and chief operating officer. “These new agreements recognize the value of the network’s news, sports, and entertainment programming, and reflect the importance of our stations to CBS and to the viewers of the local communities we serve.”

The renewed CBS affiliations include:

KTAB in Abilene, Texas;

KRQE in Albuquerque, N.M.;

WIAT in Birmingham, Ala.;

WVNS in Bluefield-Beckley, W.V.;

WIVB in Buffalo, N.Y.;

WCIA in Champaign, Ill.;

WRBL in Columbus, Ga.;

KGPE in Fresno, Calif.;

WANE in Ft. Wayne, Ind.;

KREX in Grand Junction, Colo.;

WFRV in Green Bay, Wisc.;

WNCT in Greenville, N.C.;

WSPA in Greenville, S.C.;

KVEO in Harlingen, Texas;

WHLT in Hattiesburg, Miss.;

WHNT in Huntsville, Ala.;

WTTV in Indianapolis;

WJTV in Jackson, Miss.;

WTAJ in Johnstown, Pa.;

KLFY in Lafayette, La.;

WLNS in Lansing, Mich.;

KLAS in Las Vegas;

KLBK in Lubbock, Texas;

WREG in Memphis, Tenn.;

KXMC in Minot, N.D.;

WKRG in Mobile, Ala.;

WBTW in Myrtle Beach, S.C.;

WMBD in Peoria, Ill.;

KOIN in Portland, Ore.;

WPRI in Providence, R.I.;

WNCN in Raleigh, N.C.;

KCLO in Rapid City, S.D.;

WROC in Rochester, N.Y.;

KLST in San Angelo, Texas;

KELO in Sioux Falls, S.D.;

WJHL in Tri-Cities, Tenn.-Va.; and

WKBN in Youngstown, Ohio.

The deal also includes two stations owned by Mission Broadcasting, Inc. and operated by Nexstar, KOLR in Springfield, Mo. and WYOU in Wilkes Barre, Pa.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Nexstar that includes several early renewals of our CBS network affiliations,” said Ray Hopkins, president of U.S. networks distribution at ViacomCBS. “This deal demonstrates the power of our collective partnership and our commitment to maintaining strong relationships in order to best serve audiences across the country with leading content.”